Gun found in passenger's carry-on bag at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger tried to bring a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Orlando International Airport, causing a long back-up at checkpoints during the Christmas holiday rush.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Tari Koshetz told The Associated Press the passenger was carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition. The incident caused a backup at the busy airport early Tuesday morning.

Koshetz said it was the 91st weapon intercepted by TSA officers at Orlando's airport this year.

Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido told local news outlets the passenger has a valid Florida concealed weapons license. Federal law, however, prohibits passengers from carrying weapons through airport checkpoints.

Guido said the passenger will be charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law.

The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.

