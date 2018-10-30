Halloween costume with real ammo causes scare at Florida university

A student at the University of Central Florida in Orlando was briefly questioned after he wore ammunition as part of his Halloween costume.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A student at the University of the Central Florida was briefly detained Tuesday after he wore a Halloween costume to class that included real ammunition, authorities said.

The student dressed as Arnold Schwarzenegger's character from the Terminator films, and wore a bandolier filled with bullets. Several people called police after spotting the student on campus.

The building was briefly put on lockdown and the student was eventually released.

"Do not incorporate simulated or actual ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others and puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately," the University of Central Florida Police Department said in a statement.

University of Central Florida police said the student won't face any charges, but UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger urged people to be more cautious about costumes in light of recent mass shootings.

"There was no ill-intent of this student’s part, however certainly it was not the smartest thing to do,” Metzger told the Orlando Sentinel.

