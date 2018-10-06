Here is your Oct. 5 red tide status report

MIAMI - Here is a list of beaches where state officials have collected samples and the test results available on Friday night:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a forecast Friday that some beachgoers in South Florida could experience mild symptoms such as sneezing, coughing and watery eyes.

According to state testing, the highest red tide concentration is at Carlin Park Beach in Palm Beach County, and there were no signs of red tide in the southwest area of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Miami-Dade and the Dania Pier and Hillsboro Inlet in Broward.

State officials test the samples for karenia brevis, the organism that produces harmful toxins during red tide blooms.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

* Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park: Thursday's sample taken from the southwest area of the park tested negative for red tide.

Crandon Park: Oct. 2 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Bayfront Park: Oct. 4 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Collins Park: Oct. 2 sample showed very low karenia brevis cells per liter.

One mile off Collins Park: Oct. 2 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

53 Street Park: Oct. 4 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

North Shore Open Space Park: Oct. 2 sample showed very low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Surfside Beach: Oct. 4 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Haulover Beach Park: Oct. 4 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Haulover Naturalist Beach: Oct. 2 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

BROWARD COUNTY

Hallandale Beach: Oct. 4 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Hollywood North Beach Park: Oct. 4 sample showed very low karenia brevis cells per liter.

* Dania Pier: Oct. 4 sample showed no karenia brevis cells per liter.

North Ocean Drive: Oct. 4 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Hugh Taylor Birch State Park: Oct. 4 sample showed very low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Commercial Boulevard: Oct. 4 sample showed very low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Pompano Beach: Oct. 4 sample showed very low karenia brevis cells per liter.

*Hillsboro Inlet: Oct. 4 sample showed no karenia brevis cells per liter.

Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier: Oct. 4 sample showed very low karenia brevis cells per liter.

South Inlet Park: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

South Beach Park: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

Red Reef Park: Oct. 2 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center: Oct. 2 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Gulfstream Park: Oct. 3 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Ocean Inlet Park: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

Kreusler Park: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

Palm Beach Inlet: Sept. 30 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Ocean Reef Park: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

John D. MacArthur Beach State Park: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

Juno Beach Park: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

* Carlin Park Beach: Oct. 3 sample showed high karenia brevis cells per liter.

Jupiter Inlet: Sept. 30 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

Coral Cove Park Beach: Oct. 3 sample showed medium karenia brevis cells per liter.

MARTIN COUNTY

Blowing Rocks Beach: Oct. 3 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Hobe Sound Beach: Oct. 3 sample showed low karenia brevis cells per liter.

Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission's Red Tide Status reports.

