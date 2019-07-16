1 killed, 3 seriously injured in head-on collision in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - One person was killed and three people were seriously injured Tuesday in a head-on collision in Hialeah, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of West 60th Street and 16th Avenue. Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6 p.m. as one car involved in the crash appeared to be wrapped around a light pole.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez, two of the surviving victims were airlifted to a hospital, while the third was taken by ground.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.