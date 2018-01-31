1 person burned on hand after gazebo catches fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - One person was burned on the hand Wednesday afternoon after a gazebo caught fire behind a home in Hialeah, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the home at 215 W. 61st St. about 5:45 p.m. as firefighters extinguished the flames.

It did not appear that the house was seriously damaged in the fire, but the gazebo was destroyed.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the victim's injuries were minor and they were not hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

