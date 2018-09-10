18-year-old accused of planning to confront Hialeah High School student with gun

HIALEAH, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday for showing a "registered confidential source" a gun and telling him he was going to confront a student from Hialeah High School with it, according to an arrest report obtained Monday.

According to the report, David Fabars, of Hialeah, showed the informant the handgun in the bathroom of the Wendy's at 46 E. 49th St. Students are known to hang out at the fast-food restaurant, which is located about 470 feet from campus, after school, authorities said.

Police said a detective went to the Wendy's and found Fabars sitting in a car in the parking lot with a backpack on his lap.

Police said the detective searched the backpack and found a black semi-automatic gun inside.

A statement obtained from Fabars was redacted from the arrest report.

Fabars was arrested on a charge of exhibiting a firearm on school property.

