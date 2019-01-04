2 armed robbery suspects wounded in police-involved shootout

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Hialeah police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded two armed robbery suspects early Friday in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The police-involved shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near Northwest 29th Court and Northwest 76th Street.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the suspects opened fire at officers, who exchanged gunfire.

The suspects, who were wanted for numerous armed robberies, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Their conditions were not immediately known, but Rodriguez said they survived.

A view from Sky 10 showed two cars with bullet holes in the windows and exteriors.

No officers were wounded in the shootout.

Miami-Dade police were also at the scene.

