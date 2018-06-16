Officers arrest 3 after search related to Hialeah shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. - A shooting in the area of Amelia Earhart Elementary School prompted a search and three arrest in Hialeah early Saturday morning.

Hialeah Police Department officers shut down East 49th Street and East Fourth Avenue during the search that involved a helicopter and police dogs.

The 3:45 a.m. shooting left one man seriously injured.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter took the wounded man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The Hialeah Police Department hasn't responded to Local 10 News' inquiries on the incident that prompted heavy police activity in the neighborhood.

Hialeah detectives have yet to released the identities of the three suspects or an update on the condition of the wounded man.

