Hialeah police search for 2 men after gang breaks into liquor store

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police are searching for two men who took part in a burglary of a Hialeah liquor store early Monday, authorities said.
Detective Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said four men and a 16-year-old boy broke into Barbarita's Liquor in in the 400 block of East 41st just before 6 a.m. Surveillance video shows the men entering the store through a broken window.
The store was closed at the time of the burglary.
Torres said officers arrived on scene shortly after the break-in and found men dressed in dark clothing running from the store. Officers arrested David Lee Russell, 23, of Miami, Delberth "Dilbert" Ross, 26, of northwest Miami-Dade County, and the boy, Torres said.
Two of the thieves managed to escape the officers, Torres said.
Russell and Ross face a charge of burglary.
Russell is being held on $7,500 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Ross is being held on $15,000 bond at the same jail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
