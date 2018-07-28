3 injured during shooting, crash in Hialeah, police say

A shooting in Hialeah left two injured on Friday night.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds, and when the suspected shooter was trying to get away there was crash that left another man injured on Friday night in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel responded to East 31st Street and Ninth Avenue, near Flamingo Elementary School, where they found the two victims.

Paramedics airlifted them to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said the suspected shooter was trying to get away when there was a crash at East Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Police officers arrested the suspected shooter.

According to firefighters a car caught on fire. An ambulance rushed a man, who suffered a head injury during the crash, to the hospital.

Rodriguez said detectives were investigating both crime scenes.

