Officers arrest 3 after search related to Hialeah shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. - A shooting in the area of Amelia Earhart Elementary School prompted a search and three arrest in Hialeah early Saturday.

Hialeah police officers shut down East 49th Street and East Fourth Avenue during the search that involved a helicopter and police dogs.

The shooting left one man seriously injured.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter took the wounded man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said it appears the victim was being sought and targeted by the suspects.

Hialeah police have yet to released the identities of the three suspects or an update on the condition of the wounded man.

