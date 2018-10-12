3 people arrested in series of armed robberies in Hialeah

Leandro Rente, 23, is one of three people accused in a string of armed robberies.

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police have arrested three people accused of committing a string of armed robberies Thursday in Hialeah, authorities said.

Leandro Rente, 23, Roy Joel Arias, 17 and Barbara Jimenez, 17, face charges of armed robbery. A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested with the trio, faces a charge of resisting arrest.

Eddie Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said the group targeted their victims while riding around Hialeah in a silver Hyundai Sonata.

In the first robbery around 7:30 p.m., the group held a man at gunpoint in the 300 block of East 31st Street, but fled after the man had nothing on him to steal, Rodriquez said.

The thieves then robbed a man walking in the 300 block of West 38th Street, Rodriquez said. The group then targeted a bicyclist near West 29th Street and West First Avenue, taking his wallet at gunpoint after blocking his path with their vehicle, Rodriquez said.

Next group ambushed a man near East Second Avenue and East 59th Street, Rodriquez said. The trio punched and kicked the victim before fleeing with his wallet and backpack, Rodriquez said.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Hialeah police spotted a car matching the description of the one used by the robbers and arrested Rente, Arias, Jimenez and the 16-year-old boy. A fifth person in the car was detained but was later released after police determined he was not involved in the robberies.

