3 suspects in custody after burglary in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Three people were arrested Thursday morning shortly after a burglary in Hialeah, authorities said.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said officers responded to a burglary in progress Thursday morning at a home in the 200 block of East 53rd Street.

Rodriguez said officers arrived to find three males fleeing the scene.

A perimeter was established and three suspects were taken into custody, Rodriguez said.

No other details were immediately released.

