5 semitrucks catch fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Five semitrucks caught fire Thursday afternoon in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The blaze was reported just after 2 p.m. at 3601 NW 55th St.

According to District Chief David Rodriguez, of Hialeah Fire Rescue, seven units responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes.

Crews were still at the scene about an hour after the first was extinguished to monitor for hotspots.

Rodriguez said no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.