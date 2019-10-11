Armed witness intervenes during domestic dispute at Hialeah apartment complex

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police are investigating after an armed witness intervened in a domestic dispute at a Hialeah apartment complex.

A view from Sky 10 showed Hialeah police at the Villas del Paraiso apartments on West 24th Avenue near West 72nd Place on Friday morning.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said a gun was discharged during an altercation between the witness and the suspect, but nobody was injured.

Martha Lopez, who didn't want to show her face, told Local 10 News she heard two gunshots that woke her up about 6 a.m. She said she saw paramedics taking a woman, who was halfway sitting up, in a gurney with her face turned to the side.

Lopez said the gunshots made her nervous and almost gave her a heart attack.

Officers were later seen placing a shirtless man in handcuffs into the back of a police car.

Rodriguez said the suspect was arrested without incident.

