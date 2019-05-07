At least 3 wanted by police in connection with Hialeah vehicle burglaries

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police are searching for at least three burglars who have been targeting vehicles throughout the city, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to a Hialeah Police Department news release, three people have been captured on surveillance video shattering the windows of vehicles and ransacking the cars, taking miscellaneous documents and in some cases, nothing at all.

Hialeah police released two surveillance images of two men they believe were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police believe the thieves are targeting vehicles while searching for guns and/or credit card information.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Hialeah police released two surveillance images of a man they believe was involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.