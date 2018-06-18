Bank robber causes bomb scare in Hialeah

The FBI is trying to identify the man who robbed a TD Bank branch in Hialeah and left a suspicious device behind.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man who robbed a Hialeah bank Sunday afternoon left a suspicious device behind, causing a bomb scare, the FBI said.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man entered the TD Bank branch on West 49th Street about 1:30 p.m. and demanded money from an employee.

Marshall said there were customers inside the bank at the time, but nobody was injured.

The robber left a suspicious device inside the bank, and the Hialeah Police Department's bomb squad was called. Police inspected the device and deemed the bank safe.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

