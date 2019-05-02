Boat stolen from outside Hialeah home

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah family woke up Thursday morning to find their prized possession missing.

Yuni Jimenez lives on East 60th Street and said she heard a loud noise outside her home around 2 a.m. When she opened the door, she couldn’t believe what happened.

"I started screaming in the house," Jimenez said. "I didn't see the boat."

Jimenez said she rushed to review her home surveillance cameras that captured at least three people pulling up in the front yard and taking off with her 31-foot vessel.

The video shows two men cranking the trailer to get the boat rigged up and, in just minutes, the pair hook it up and take off.

"They cut the lock and everything," Jimenez's brother, Joel, said.

Joel. who lives nearby, came over to see where the bandits went.

"I couldn't see the guys or anything. My sister followed them, but they disappeared right away," Joel said.

The Jimenez family said they've owned the $90,000 boat for about five years. Pictures shared by the family show it is red and white with "Fountain" written on the side.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



