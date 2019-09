HIALEAH, Fla. - The body of a female was pulled from a lake Wednesday near an apartment complex in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred near the King's Cove Apartments on West 68th Street and 13th Avenue.

Police said the victim drove into the lake that connects to a neighboring canal. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The victim's age and identity have not been released.

