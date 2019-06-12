Car shot at with BB gun during road rage incident, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Several people were arrested Tuesday after police said they were involved in a road rage incident in Hialeah.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said at least two drivers got into a dispute near West 16th Avenue and Okeechobee Road and someone fired a BB gun at one of the cars.

No one was wounded in the incident, Rodriguez said. Officers later found the suspects, who were not identified, near Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast Fifth Street and detained them, Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.