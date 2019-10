HIALEAH, Fla. - No injuries were reported after a large crane fell on top of a Hialeah warehouse Friday afternoon.

Video from Sky 10 showed the fully-extended crane laying atop the building inside an industrial complex at 1660 West 33rd Place.

Structural damage could be seen at multiple points of the building, although it's not yet known how much damage was sustained.

Police have not yet said what caused the crane to collapse.

