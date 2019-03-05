Crash in Hialeah possibly tied to nearby bank robbery

HIALEAH, Fla. - A crash in Hialeah Tuesday morning was possibly related to a nearby bank robbery.

Hialeah and Miami-Dade police were at the intersection of East Fourth Avenue and 49th Street after two vehicles collided.

The driver of a gray SUV told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that he didn't see the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz AMG E55, only the crash.

The crash occurred a short distance from a TD Bank at 801 W. 49th St., where a robbery was reported a short time prior.

A man was handcuffed at the scene and placed into the back of a police cruiser. A gun was also seen lying on the ground next to the Mercedes.

FBI spokesman James Marshall confirmed a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the bank robbery.

The driver of the SUV was able to drive away after speaking with authorities, but the Mercedes was towed away on a flatbed truck.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.