Driver believed to have suffered medical episode before 2 Hialeah crashes

HIALEAH, Fla. - A driver appears to have suffered some kind of medical episode before causing two multi-vehicle crashes Monday morning in Hialeah, authorities said.

Hialeah Fire Department officials said the first crash occurred at Okeechobee Road between Southeast Fourth and Fifth avenues. The driver then crashed again at Southeast Eighth Avenue, authorities said.

A view from Sky 10 showed a sport utility vehicle on top of another vehicle. In total, there appeared to be seven vehicles involved.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the driver who caused the crashes is a woman in her 20s. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A woman in her 40s was also taken to the hospital after complaining of injuries, Rodriguez said.

No other details were immediately released.

