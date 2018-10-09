Driver sought in hit-and-run crash in Hialeah that left pedestrian seriously injured

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday and then took off.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon at East Fourth Avenue and 17th Street.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, the victim suffered head injuries in the crash.

The car involved in the crash was a late-model, red, four-door Toyota that has front-end damage, Rodriguez said.

The victim's age and identity have not been released.

Anyone with further information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



