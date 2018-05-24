Man with illegal veterinary practice out of apartment wanted after causing dog's death, police say

Detectives are searching for Jose Alvarez-Marrero who is accused of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and performing a procedure that left a dog dead.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man reportedly told investigators that he made a mistake when he trusted Jose Alvarez-Marrero with the life of his 12-year-old American bulldog named Royalty.

Omarnestor Delrio told police officers he Royalty to Alvarez-Marrero's apartment in Hialeah on April 23. After Alvarez-Marrero performed a surgical procedure, Delrio told police officers his dog suffered complications and never recovered.

Delrio also told police officers there were several unsuccessful visits to Alvarez-Marrero's apartment before he decided to take his dog to a veterinary clinic on April 30. It was too late. His dog died shortly after.

"Royalty died from complications resulting from an unsterile surgical procedure," Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said in a statement.

Hialeah Police Department officers and Miami-Dade Animal Services employees searched Alvarez-Marrero's apartment Wednesday. Alvarez-Marrero wasn't home.

Officers arrested his girlfriend and alleged assistant, Sophia Altagracia Gonzalez. She faces a third-degree felony charge of animal cruelty and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Sophia Altagracia Gonzalez

Alvarez-Marrero "spoke with detectives over the phone," Rodriguez said. He "told detectives he was on his way home to speak with them, but never arrived."

Rodriguez is asking anyone with information about Alvarez-Marrero's whereabouts to contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime-Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



