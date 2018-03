Mat Hayward/Getty Images

HIALEAH, Fla. - A fatal car crash shut down Okeechobee Road at Red Road in Hialeah Wednesday afternoon.

A Hialeah Fire Rescue spokesman said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Okeechobee Road is shut down in both directions.

No other details were immediately released.

