Fire destroys efficiency behind home in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Neighbors were briefly evacuated from their homes Wednesday after a fire erupted at an efficiency behind a home in Hialeah, authorities said.

The fire was reported in the area of East 17th Street and First Avenue.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, crews arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the secondary structure behind the main house.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes, but crews will remain at the scene for a few hours to make sure nothing flares up.

No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived, authorities said.

According to a witness, a woman lives in the efficiency with her baby and dog.

The witness said the mother woke up after smelling smoke and ran out with her child and pet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities said the efficiency is a total loss.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.