HIALEAH, Fla. - A fire erupted Monday morning at a strip mall in Hialeah.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 8210 W. 30th Court as smoke came from some of the front and side windows of the shopping plaza.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez, the fire started at Supreme Linen Services.

It's unclear whether other businesses were affected.

Rodriguez said the fire has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

