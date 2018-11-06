Firefighters extinguish blaze at Hialeah business

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah firefighters extinguished a blaze early Tuesday at a local business, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the Garland Supply Company at 7800 W. 25th Ave.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez, the tar roof was melting from the heat at one point and globs of burning material fell on the firefighters because the fire was so hot.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



