Hialeah a dud when it comes to Fourth of July, report says

HIALEAH, Fla. - Wow, talk about your party poopers.

Just days before we celebrate the birth of our country, a new report says Hialeah is one of the worst places in all the U.S. to celebrate July 4th.

WalletHub's report ranks Hialeah 97th out of 100 cities. That's nearly dead last!

The report used 20 key metrics to determine their rankings, including average beer prices, duration of fireworks shows and weather.

Hialeah's holiday celebrations didn't fare that bad, coming in 47th. But it was the affordability (91st) that hurt the city.

Oh, by the way, Hialeah will hold a free... yes, free... Independence Day Celebration at Ted Hendricks Park with fireworks, music and food starting at 4 p.m. on July 4.

But what really made the city a dud was the weather ranking which was 98th overall.

Interestingly, the bad weather ranking didn't seem to hurt Hialeah's neighbor to the east. Miami was ranked 18th overall with a top 5 mark (4th) for holiday celebrations.

BEST PLACES TO CELEBRATE 4th of JULY :

1. New York

2. Los Angeles

3. San Diego

4. Washington, DC

5. Las Vegas

6. Dallas

7. Atlanta

8. Chicago

9. San Francisco

10. St. Louis

18. MIAMI

19. Orlando

53. Tampa

69. Jacksonville

81. St. Petersburg

97. HIALEAH

