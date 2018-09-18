Hialeah man accused of beating girlfriend, shooting 2 others with flare gun

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah man was arrested Sunday after he beat his girlfriend and shot two other people with a flare gun, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Braulio Gonzalez's girlfriend had been staying at her son and daughter-in-law's home in Hialeah for the past 15 days because she and Gonzalez were having problems in their relationship.

Police said Gonzalez went to the home on West Eighth Avenue Sunday, approached his girlfriend with a flare gun in hand, grabbed her by the hair and began punching her all over her body. Police said he also bit the victim on her left hand.

Authorities said the victim's daughter-in-law intervened, trying to get Gonzalez to calm down and speak about whatever issues he had.

Instead, Gonzalez slapped the woman across the face, police said.

According to the arrest report, the woman told Gonzalez to leave and that she was calling the police, but he threatened to kill everyone in the home if anyone dared do so. Police said Gonzalez also grabbed his girlfriend's phone from her so she couldn't call for help.

Police said a man in the home got between Gonzalez and the victim as he chased her, and got into a physical altercation with Gonzalez.

Gonzalez eventually fired the flare gun, grazing the man's chest and hand, authorities said. Police said Gonzalez then turned the gun on his girlfriend's daughter-in-law and shot her in the head.

According to the arrest report, a rug in the home caught fire after the flare gun was shot.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. She suffered a laceration to the head, which required sutures, and bleeding in her brain.

Gonzalez's girlfriend, who was able to escape from the home during the fight between the two men, suffered bruising to her arm and a bite mark to her hand.

Police said Gonzalez was seen by officers jumping the fence of the backyard. A perimeter was established, and he was taken into custody with the help of a k-9.

Gonzalez was arrested on charges of attempted murder, armed burglary with assault or battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with a witness/victim and arson.

