Hialeah man accused of trying to run over police officers with his car

HIALEAH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a Hialeah man accused of trying to run over at least three police officers with his car in Miami-Dade County.

Mario Echemendia, 51, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Officer Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Friday in the 1800 block of West Fourth Avenue. When officers arrived, Echemendia drove his car toward them, striking one officer and several pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

Torres did not detail the other incidents involving Echemendia.

Torres said Echemendia was arrested on drug trafficking charges in January and is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.