Hialeah police find suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping in jail cell

Jesus Gamarra is accused of beating his girlfriend and trying to drag her into his car.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Hialeah police said this week that they found a suspect in an assault and attempted kidnapping from June. He was already sitting in a jail cell.

Jesus Gamarra, 25, of North Miami Beach, now faces additional charges after police said he beat his girlfriend and tried to force her into his car last month. Gamarra was already being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a strong-arm robbery charge.

According to the arrest report, Gamarra had taken his girlfriend's mobile phone. When the woman arranged a meeting with Gamarra to retrieve the phone on June 20 in Hialeah, he became angry and attempted to drag the woman to his car, the report said.

The victim broke free from Gamarra and ran to nearby homes to get help, but Gamarra caught up with her and punched the woman in the face, the report said. Gamarra then pulled the woman to the ground, causing an injury to the her right hand and fingers, the report said.

But police said that wasn't the end of Gamarra's recent legal troubles.

On May 6, North Miami Beach police said Gamarra approached a pedestrian who walking in the 1900 block or Northeast 163rd Street and asked for a dollar. When the man opened his wallet to give Gamarra the dollar, Gamarra lunged for the man's wallet, snatched a $20 bill and ran away, according to the arrest report.

After the victim identified Gamarra from a lineup, he was arrested on July 11, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.