Hialeah police search for boy who was abducted by his mother

Roy Stephens III and Rickquita Monique Wright (right) were last seen Saturday morning in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police are searching for a 7-year-old boy who was abducted by his mother on Saturday, authorities said.

Hialeah police said Rickquita Monique Wright, 30, made an unannounced visit to her son, Roy Stephens III, at his home in the 2300 block of West Sixth Court around 8:30 a.m. The child's father has legal custody of Roy.

While the father was distracted, Wright took the child and fled in a Silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates. Police said Wright lives in Georgia.

Police said Roy, who suffers from asthma, weighs about 75 pounds and is 4 feet, 7 inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Police said Wright is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Roy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

