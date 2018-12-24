Hialeah police search for missing 85-year-old man with dementia

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police are searching for a missing 85-year-old man who suffers from multiple health issues.

According to authorities, Gaudelio Eleno Aguiar walked away from his home in the 4100 block of East Ninth Lane around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said he was last seen around 5:50 a.m. by a neighbor at the corner of East Ninth Lane and 42nd Street.

Aguiar was wearing a red and black flannel jacket, khaki pants and a baseball cap, authorities said.

Police said he suffers from dementia and bipolar disorder and has a pacemaker.

Anyone who has seen Aguiar or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

