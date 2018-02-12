Hialeah police track down man accused of dozens of armed robberies

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police have arrested a man accused of a string of armed robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, including four in Hialeah.

Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said Damon Woodard II, 26, faces a number of charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

Suwayne Hylton,25, was also arrested Saturday. Police said he acted as an accomplice in at least one of the robberies.

Rodriguez said Woodward robbed 24 businesses at gunpoint over a seven-month period, threatening witnesses and employees and assaulting at least one worker.

On Jan. 12, police said Woodard pistol whipped an employee during a robbery of a cash-advance business in Hialeah.

During a Dec. 29 robbery of a Hialeah gas station, a witness to the holdup told Local 10 News that Woodard attempted to carjack him, but the man managed to escape.

Many of the robberies were captured on security videos. In the videos, a man is seen waving gun, demanding money. The man was often thinly disguised with a floppy hat or a hooded sweatshirt.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and South Florida law enforcement agencies assisted the Hialeah police with the investigation.

Woodard is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

