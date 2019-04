HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah Senior High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday morning as authorities investigated reports of a possible weapon on campus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla confirmed.

Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the rumors, but told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that no weapon was found.

The lockdown will be lifted momentarily, police said.



