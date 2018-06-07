Hialeah woman accused of throwing scissors at boyfriend's face

Police say Natacha Clark threw a pair of scissors at her boyfriend's face during a domestic dispute in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah woman was arrested Wednesday after she threw a pair of scissors at her boyfriend's face during a domestic dispute, police said.

Natacha Clark, 22, faces domestic battery charges in connection with the May 30 incident at the couple's Hialeah home.

According to a police report, Clark was angry about her boyfriend of six years having some beers with his friends.

The man told police they were arguing when Clark grabbed a pair of scissors and threw them at his face, causing a cut to the left side of his face. He said Clark was being aggressive, so he had his hands up to protect himself when she bit him on both arms, leaving bite marks.

Clark's mother, who also lives at the home, told police that her daughter pushed her and ripped her necklace off of her. She said Clark then threw the scissors at her, cutting the right side of her face.

Police said Clark fled the scene, but was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

