Homeless man accused of robbing bank in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police arrested a homeless man Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery this weekend in Hialeah, authorities said.

Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said 41-year-old Rochel Novoa entered a Regions Banks branch around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and demanded money from the bank teller. Novoa, who implied he had a gun, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Rodriguez said.

After the robbery, authorities released images from the bank's security videos showing the bank robber, who was not disguised.

On Tuesday, a Hialeah police officer spotted a man whose appearance matched that of the man in the security video walking in the area of East Fourth Avenue, Rodriguez said. The officer arrested Novoa without incident, Rodriguez said.

