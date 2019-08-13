Man, 82, learns how to walk again after surviving crash

HIALEAH, Fla. - Mario Armenteros remains hospitalized on Monday, but his daughter said he is recovering after surviving a crash that should have killed him July 27 in Hialeah.

Armenteros, 82, was nearly crushed to death in the Lago Plaza parking lot near the intersection of West 28th Avenue and West 68th Street.

Armenteros said he was driving a truck when he stepped on the break. He felt like he had ran over something, so he got out of the truck to check out the road. He said a sports utility vehicle rolled over him.

Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel moved quickly to save him. He suffered a head injury and was forced to spend nine days in the Intensive Care Unit. He was transferred to the Jackson Memorial Rehabilitation center where he is finally starting to walk.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.