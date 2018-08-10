Man accused of following woman to Hialeah home, masturbating outside

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 44-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for following a woman home from work and then masturbating outside her house, Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez confirmed Friday.

According to Rodriguez, Steven Karnard Holiday, who is homeless, fled the scene before officers got there, but was spotted nearby.

Rodriguez said Holiday ran from officers as they tried to arrest him and jumped a fence into the yard of a home in the 800 block of Southeast 12th Street.

A perimeter was set up and Holiday was eventually arrested, Rodriguez said.

The victim identified Holiday as the man who followed her home and masturbated in front of her house.

Holiday faces charges of indecent exposure, burglary and resisting arrest.



