Man arrested after shooting at building supply store in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police arrested a man accused of shooting another man outside a building supply store Friday, authorities said.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said Everardo Correa, 59, shot the victim just after 8:30 p.m. Friday at Albert Granite in the 2200 block of West 10 Court. Rodriguez said Correa and the victim knew each other.

After an investigation, Correa was taken into custody Saturday, Rodriguez said.

Paramedics airlifted the victim, who was not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The victim's condition was not disclosed.

