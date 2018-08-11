Man dies after stabbing at Metrorail station in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man died after he was stabbed at the Okeechobee Metrorail Station early Saturday in Hialeah, police said.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said the man was attacked around 12:30 a.m. at the station in the 2000 block of West Okeechobee Road.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he later died of his injuries. Police did not identify the victim or provide any details about a suspect.

