HIALEAH, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach early Saturday in Hialeah, authorities said.

Capt. David Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Fire Department, said the victim was wounded just before 9 a.m. while he sat in a vehicle in the 2900 block of West 16th Avenue.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, Rodriguez said. His condition was not disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.