HIALEAH, Fla. - A man was stabbed multiple times Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in Hialeah, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at 154 W. 26th St.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the 48-year-old victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials said he was conscious and alert while being transported.

No other details were immediately released.



