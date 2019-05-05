Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times behind Hialeah strip mall

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital after he was repeatedly stabbed behind a strip mall in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews received calls for help at a strip mall along the 600 block of East Ninth Street shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times. What led up to the violent attack remains unclear.

Those who work in the area told Local 10 News the man was stabbed behind the strip mall in the parking lot. The victim somehow made his way out of the parking lot and through a gangway and reached a restaurant counter, asking for help. His shirt was covered in blood, and he was there for a few minutes, pacing. At one point, he was banging on the counter for help.

Paramedics arrived and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Local 10 News is working to get an update on the victim's condition and the details as to what led up to the attack. The alleged attacker is still on the run.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Hialeah Police Department for more information.

