Man steals mail from Catholic church in Hialeah on Mother's Day

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police are searching for a man who has stolen mail on at least two occasions from the St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.

The church has since removed the mailbox from the outside of the building. Church officials are hoping surveillance video helps police identify the thief.

In the latest incident reported Sunday, surveillance video shows the man, who was accompanied by a child, walking up to the church, knocking down the camera and heading straight for the mailbox.

Father Salvador Diaz told Local 10 News that this is the second time the man showed up to the church before taking off with envelopes.

The first incident was reported May 5.

"Oh, it's terrible," Diaz said. "I see the child and his father is his responsibility. It's terrible."

Diaz believes the man may have gotten away with bills and donations, but he has no idea how much money may have been taken.

Diaz said he doesn't recognize the man or the child.

He said the church is closed on the weekends when the thief came to the building.

Diaz is hoping the public will provide information to help police find the culprit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

