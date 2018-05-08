Man suffers head injury after truck rolls over in front of Hialeah home

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 73-year-old man suffered a head injury and a cut to his arm Tuesday after his pickup truck rolled over in front of a home in Hialeah, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of East Eighth Avenue and 43rd Street.

Hialeah Fire Department officials said the man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

Eighth Avenue was closed between 43rd and 45th streets.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

