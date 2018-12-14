Masked men attack woman in Hialeah home invasion, authorities say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two masked men forced their way into a home in Hialeah early Friday, assaulting a woman inside and ransacking the home, authorities said.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said the men knocked on the front door of a home in the 100 block of East 60th Street around 8:30 a.m. When the 46-year-old woman answered the door, one of the men pointed a gun at her, Rodriguez said.

Once inside the home, one of men hit the woman over the head with flower vase while the other searched the home for valuables, Rodriguez said. The men then fled with several items from the home, Rodriguez said.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene.

