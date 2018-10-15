Missing boy from Hialeah found safe at mother's home in Georgia, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 7-year-old boy from Hialeah who was believed to have been abducted by his mother over the weekend was found safe Monday at her house in Georgia, authorities said.

"Thanksgiving is coming. I hope he (will) be home for Thanksgiving," the child's father, Roy Stephens II, said shortly before he was told that his son was found safe.

Stephens has legal custody of his son.

But Hialeah police said the boy's mother, Rickquita Monique Wright, 30, made an unannounced visit around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at her son's home in the 2300 block of West Sixth Court.

While the father was distracted, Wright took the child, Roy Stephens III, and fled in a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates and a tag number of CGZ9069, authorities said. Police said Wright lives in Georgia.

"I just feel sad and mad because she didn't have to do that. All she had to do was just ask," Stephens said.

Stephens said he reminded his ex-wife when she showed up Saturday morning that he has legal custody of their son.

"She was saying that the documents wasn't real, they was fake," he said.

Stephens said he went back in the house to get his phone to call 911.

By the time he got back outside, he said he saw Wright driving way with his son in tow, along with three other people he doesn't know.

"It's been over 24 hours now, so she's got to be back in Georgia somewhere," he said.

Stephens is heading to Georgia with his cousin to reunite with his son.

